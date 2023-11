Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Leslie Lee Giles, 56, was born in Jackson, Wyoming on August 19, 1967, to Victor Lee and Ellen Winifred Lajeunesse Giles. She died on November 14, 2023, in Lander, Wyoming. She is survived by her parents, Lee and Ellen Giles; sisters, Vicki Giles, Terri Carroll; brother, Buck Giles; aunts, uncles, and cousins. To view full obituary, click here.