Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Flores, Ortega

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Services are pending for Robert “Bob” Flores, Sr., 66, of Riverton, Wyoming who passed away on Friday, November 17, 2023, surrounded by his loving wife and children. Cremation has taken place and inurnment will take place at a later date in the family plot of Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls, Idaho. To view full obituary, click here.

A Rosary for Manuel Lee Ortega, 95, will be recited at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home with Father Andrew Duncan officiating. Cremation has taken place. Mr. Ortega passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Riverton, Wyoming surrounded by his loving family. To view full obituary, click here.

