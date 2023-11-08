Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Beach, Berkley, Ransom, Cowboy, Miller

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Gary Beach, 68, of Kinnear, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at the Help for Health Hospice Home. A funeral service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery with Military Honors at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. To view full obituary, click here.

No services will be held for Ramona “Mona” Rhea Berkley, 63, who passed away on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place. To view full obituary, click here.

Dale Leonard Ransom, 86, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2023 peacefully at home with his family by his side. According to his wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held. To view full obituary, click here.

Leoda Marie Cowboy, 49, of Ethete, Wyoming died on November 4, 2023 in Lander, Wyoming. A Rosary service will begin at 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at the family home (460 Plunkett Rd., Ethete, Wyoming 82520), with an all-night wake following. Funeral services will be held at the family home (460 Plunkett Rd., Ethete, Wyoming 82520) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.

Eileen Evelyn Miller, 87, of Lander, Wyoming died on November 6, 2023 in Lander, Wyoming. A funeral service will take place at Hudson’s Funeral Home (680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, WY) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. Interment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery following the services.