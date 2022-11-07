Recent deaths: Hurtado, Folston, Iiams

Louis Philip “Rocky” Hurtado, 82, of Arapahoe passed away at his home on Friday, November 4, 2022. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned. To view full obituary, please click here.

Janet Folston, 81, of Lander passed away at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life in the Spring of 2023. To view full obituary, please click here.

Susan Donna Iiams, 70, of Lander, Wyoming, passed away on October 29, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, November 10, in the Chapel of Mount Hope at Hudson’s Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. To view full obituary, please click here.

