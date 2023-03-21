Recent deaths: Hughes, Hillmer, Mazurie

Obituaries
Obits

Tommy “Tom” Hughes, 70, of Riverton passed away at the Wind River Care and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, March 16, 2023.  Cremation has taken place and no services will be held. To view full obituary, click here.

Delores (Dee) Hillmer passed away March 16th at SageWest Lander, with family and friends by her side. She was loved and will be greatly missed. Services will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church at 626 Shoshone Street in Lander.  Thursday, March 23 at 1 p.m. To view full obituary, click here.

Beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend Martin DeWalt Mazurie passed away peacefully on March 12th, 2023 at Westward Heights Care. To view full obituary, click here.

