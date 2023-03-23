Recent deaths: Hughes, Cox, Washington, Bingaman

Tommy “Tom” Hughes, 70, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at the Wind River Care and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held. To read full obituary, click here.

No services are scheduled for Betty Cox, 90, who passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in Lander, Wyoming. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Mountain View Cemetery. To read full obituary, click here.

Lilly Jenny Washington, preferred to be called Jenny and was fondly known as “Zaneechee” and “Jenny from the Block”. She passed away March 15, 2023 at her residence in Fort Washakie, Wyoming at the age of 53. To read full obituary, click here.

Lyle Willard Bingaman Jr. 77, of Lander, WY died on March 14th in his home. Cremation has taken place and a private family service is planned in Iowa at a later date. Memorial contributions may be mailed to the Lander Senior Center at 205 S. 10th St. Lander, WY 82520. To read full obituary, click here.