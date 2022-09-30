Recent deaths: Hougham, Hamilton, Abbey, Addison, Sullivan

Zona Hougham, 81, formerly of Sundance, WY, passed away on September 17, 2022, at The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center, in Gillette, WY, where she was a resident in the Memory Care Unit. A visitation will take place from 3 PM – 8 PM, Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Hudson’s Funeral Home in Lander, WY. According to Zona’s wishes, no funeral service will be held. A private family burial will take place at Sacajawea Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Duveene E. Hamilton, 87, of Lander, passed away surrounded by family on September 18, 2022, after a seven year battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Funeral services will be at the Pioneer Museum Livery Stable in Lander on October 1 at 12:00 Noon with a reception afterwards. To view full obituary, click here.

Patsy Colleen Abbey, 72, of Lander, WY died on September 28, 2022 in Riverton, WY. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, October 6th, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 626 Shoshone St., Lander, WY. To view full obituary, click here.

Funeral services for Coreen Michelle Addison, 47, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 3, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 750 Rendezvous Road with a wake to follow. To view full obituary, click here.

Johnnie Sullivan, 83, of Arapahoe, WY passed away at the Help for Health Hospice Home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Mountain View Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.