Recent deaths: Hoopengarner, Corbett, Geis

Alice Mae Hoopengarner, 98, of Kinnear, Wyoming, died on March 6, 2023 in Casper, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Bruce Glen Corbett, 71 of Lander Wy died on March 8th 2023 at his home in Lander, WY. A public viewing will be held from 9am to 11am, Friday March 17th. Funeral Services will follow at 11am, Friday March 17th at Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount hope Drive, Lander WY. Following the service, a reception will be held at the Inn at Lander (east wing) located at 260 Grandview Dr, Lander WY. To view full obituary, click here.

Jerry Geis. 92, of Riverton passed away at his home on Monday, March 6, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Riverton Church of the Nazarene. Inurnment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arapaho Baptist Church in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main St., Riverton, WY 82501. To view full obituary, click here.

