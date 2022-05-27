Recent Deaths: Honeycutt, Moss

Our condolences,

Arthur Honeycutt, 90, of Riverton passed away at the Help for Health Hospice Home on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. As were his wishes cremation will take place and no services will be held. To view full obituary, click here.

Jennifer Kay Moss, 49, of Ethete, Wyoming died in Riverton on May 23, 2022. An all-night Wake will be held at her home, Friday May 27 at 6:00 P.M. located at 344 Blue Sky Hwy, Ethete, WY 82520. The Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel of Mount Hope (Hudson’s Funeral Home), Saturday May 28, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. located at 680 Mount Hope Dr, Lander WY, 82520. To view full obituary, click here.