Recent Deaths: Holmes, Birdshead Sr., Braegger

The schedule for the funeral services for Isaiah Holmes is as follows: Thursday, May 16 7:00 p.m. Arrival of the body at Holy Rosary Church 7:30 p.m. Trisagion Prayers for the Departed, followed by Recitation of the Rosary beginning at 8 p.m., and continuing until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday morning, there will be a vigil with the chanting of the Psalter in the same manner as we do on Good Friday and Holy Saturday. There needs to be at least two people present at all times. Friday, May 17 8:00 a.m. Divine Liturgy at the Byzantine Chapel 11 a.m. Funeral service at Holy Rosary Church followed by burial at Mount Hope Cemetery (This will take approximately two hours. Please be aware that the Divine Liturgy is NOT part of the funeral service.) To view full obituary, click here.

Jess Birdshead, Sr., 58, of Arapahoe, Wyoming passed away at his home on Friday, May 10, 2024. A vigil with a rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Sunday, May 19, 2024 at Davis Funeral Home followed by the all-night wake at the Whiteplume residence, 393 Left Hand Ditch Road, Arapahoe, Wyoming. The funeral will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, May 20, 2024, at the Whiteplume residence, 393 Left Hand Ditch Road, Arapahoe, Wyoming, followed by burial at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Anthony “Tony” Braegger, 49, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at his home on Monday, May 13, 2024. A small service will be held at Teeter Park in Riverton on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 5:00pm. Friends and family are asked to gather starting at 4:00pm and a pot luck dinner will follow. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 15, 2024, at the Chandell Event Center. Time to be announced. To view full obituary, click here.

