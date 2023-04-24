Recent deaths: Hill, YoungChief, Henrichs, Acton, Haukaas, Carlson

Wilford ‘Sonny” Hill, III, 30, of Ethete passed away on April 17, 2023. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 1538 Elmwood, Beaver Creek Housing, the wake will follow. A funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Monday, April 24, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

George Philip Moss YoungChief, 77, of Arapahoe, Wyoming, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, surrounded by his family at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. A wake will take place at 5:00 pm on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Great Plains Hall in Arapahoe. At 10:00 pm, the wake will resume at his residence, 456 Left Hand Ditch Road, Arapahoe. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Great Plains Hall. His burial will follow at the Jesse Miller Family Cemetery located at 456 Left Hand Ditch Road. To view full obituary, click here.

Darrell Henrichs, 83, of Bouse, Arizona passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. No services will be held, as were his wishes. To view full obituary, click here.

Patsy M Acton, long term Riverton resident, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Sage West Hospital in Lander. Funeral services will be at the United Presbyterian Church of Riverton on Friday, May 5, 2023 at11:00 am. To view full obituary, click here.

Lyle Vincent Haukaas Sr., 66, of Fort Washakie, Wyoming died on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at his home in Fort Washakie. To view full obituary, click here.

Francis Jay Carlson was born November 6, 1939, in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. He passed away April 22, 2023. To view full obituary, click here.