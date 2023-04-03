Recent deaths: Hanway, Vetter

Funeral services for Miranda Delores Hanway, 65, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with interment to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be held at 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Eagle Hall with a wake to follow. Mrs. Hanway passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at St. Mark’s Hospital in Millcreek, Utah. To view full obituary, click here.

Patrick Byrne Vetter, 67, of Dubois, Wyoming, died on March 24, 2023 at his home. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. To view full obituary, click here.