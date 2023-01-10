Recent deaths: Hanway, Gdula

Helen Hanway, 87, of Riverton passed away at Sage West Hospital – Riverton on Friday, January 6, 2023. A rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Eagle Hall at St. Stephens. The wake will follow after rosary. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. To read full obituary, click here.

Carol Lynn Gdula, Cherished Wife, Proud Mother/Grandmother, and Beloved Friend passed away peacefully in her home on January 3, 2023 at the age of 66 with her devoted soul mate at her side. Being a faithful member of the Church of Christ in lieu of flowers a Memorial Contribution may be mailed directly to the Lander Church of Christ Benevolence Fund, which assisted with many needs as Carol’s health regressed. Mail to: PO Box 447. Lander, WY 82520. A Celebration of life will take place April 1, 2023 at the Lander Church of Christ. Time to be determined. To read full obituary, click here.