Edith Margaret Griswold, 82, of Fort Washakie died in her home on August 24, 2022. Her Funeral Service will be 2pm, Tuesday, August 30, 2022 in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson's Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, WY 82520. Private burial will follow. Full Obituary at a later date.