Recent deaths: Gresback, Foutz

Steve “Mr. G” Gresback, 70, of Riverton, WY was called to his Eternal Reward Monday, January 23, 2023. He felt so blessed being home with the sunshine streaming through the windows. To view full obituary, click here.

John “Catfish” Foutz passed away January 17th 2023 in Lander at the age of 63. John was preceded in death by his parents, Chuck and Jean Foutz. He is survived by his brothers, Tony and Charlie and his sons, Jared, Travis, and Chance. He also leaves behind a large extended family including countless friends. A celebration of life is being planned for this summer. To view full obituary, click here.