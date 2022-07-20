Recent Deaths: Grabill, Murphy

Our condolences,

Gayle Patricia (Newman) Grabill passed away July 15, 2022 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wy from surgical complications. A memorial service will be held on July 23, 2022 at 4:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 835 E. Main St, Lander, WY. To read the full obituary, click here.

Gary Murphy, 67, of Kinnear, WY passed away in Evanston, WY on Saturday, July 16, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral service from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery. To read the full obituary, click here.