Recent deaths: Goodman, Segura, Sorensen

A Funeral Mass for Brenda Kay Goodman, 57, will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 21, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with Father Andrew Duncan officiating. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 1613 17 Mile Road with a wake to follow. Mrs. Goodman passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at her home in Arapahoe, Wyoming with her loving family by her side. To view full obituary, please click here.

Funeral services for Marcia Linda Segura, 65, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at St. David’s Episcopal Church. Interment will follow at Sacajawea Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home with a wake to follow at St. David’s Episcopal Church. Mrs. Segura passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, October 17, 2022 at her home in Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, please click here.

Stacey Allen Sorensen, age 61 passed away on September 25, 2022. He was a resident of Pavillion, WY for three short months, prior to living in Denver, CO for 61 years. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at his new home in Pavillion, WY on October 23, 2022. To view full obituary, please click here.