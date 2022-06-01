Recent Deaths: Goggles, Calhoun, Martin, Moss, Wilkinson, Simon, Shmelzle, Alley, Wurdeman, Addison, Davison

Our condolences,

Cleo Goggles, 64, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Wyoming

Medical Center in Casper, WY. Traditional Indian Funeral Services will

be held Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the family residence, #18 17 Mile Road

Ethete, WY at 10:00 am. An Evening service and Wake will be held

Friday, June 3, 2022 at 7:00 pm at the same residence. Burial will be in

the Friday Cemetery at Ethete.

Memorial Service for Melvin “Pete” Calhoun will be held Saturday June 11, 2022

at 10:00 am at Big Wind Hall at Crowheart, Wyoming.

Gary Lee Martin, age 74, of Lander Wyoming died on May 22, 2022. Memorial services will be announced and held at the Lander Elks Lodge at a later date. To view full obituary, click here.

Jennifer Kay Moss, 49, of Ethete, Wyoming died in Riverton on May 23, 2022. An all-night Wake will be held at her home, Friday May 27 at 6:00 P.M. located at 344 Blue Sky Hwy, Ethete, WY 82520. The Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Mount Hope (Hudson’s Funeral Home), Saturday May 28, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. located at 680 Mount Hope Dr, Lander WY, 82520. To view full obituary, click here.

John Thomas Wilkinson-May 13, 2022. JT donated his body to the research of dementia. Burial and a celebration of life will be held in Lander, WY, at a date yet to be determined. To read full obituary, click here.

Everett Dee “Bird Dog” Simon– June 11, 1954 – May 25, 2022 . Story telling (lies) and toasts can be made to Dee at his memorial on June 25th, 3:00 PM at 25 Morman Canyon Rd. in Glenrock, Wyoming (BYOB and lawn chairs). To view full obituary, click here.

Robert “Bob” Schmelzle, 83, of Riverton passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 25, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To view full obituary, click here.

A Memorial service for Chrissy Lynn Alley, 20, will be held at 10:10 a.m., Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Fremont Center, Fremont County Fairgrounds. For those attending, please where Chrissy’s favorite color, Pink. To view full obituary, click here.

Trent T. Wurdeman, 68, of Riverton, Wyoming died peacefully at home with his wife of 44 years by his side on Friday, May 27, 2022. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 2:00 PM, at Davis Funeral Home in Riverton, Wyoming with Rev. Dale Adams officiating. Memorials may be directed to The American Diabetes Association, The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative or the donor’s choice. Memorials can be sent to 64 Alaska Rd., Riverton, WY 82501. To view full obituary, click here.

Christine “Chrissz” 0. Addison, 57, of Fort Washakie passed away in Casper at the Wyoming Medical Center. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home. The wake will follow at 25 Great Plains Road. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Sharpnose Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

No services will be held for Dorothy M. Davison, 81, who passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at SageWest Hospital in Riverton, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place. To view full obituary, click here.