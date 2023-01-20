Recent deaths: Godfery, VanVleet, Seely

Ethel May Godfery, 94, of Riverton, WY., passed away on January 13th, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Cassaundra (Cass) Lee VanVleet unexpectedly passed away near Hudson, WY on January 11, 2023. She was born August 16, 1957 in Los Angeles, CA to Ray and Bee Gordon. To view full obituary, click here.

Joan Seely, 83, of Lander passed away at Wind River Rehabilitation and Care Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. At her request, there will be no services. To view full obituary, click here.

