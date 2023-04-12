Recent deaths: Gilroy, Bird, Vickery, Anderson

A Memorial service for Pastor Walter G. Gilroy, 83, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the 1st Church of the Nazarene in Riverton, Wyoming. Pastor Gilroy passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2023 in Lander, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Charles “Chuck” Bird, Jr., 56, of Riverton passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, March 12, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home. To view full obituary, click here.

Douglas Kent Vickery, 75 of Lander, Wy died on April 1, 2023 at his home in Lander,Wy. To view full obituary, click here.

On March 22, 2023, Saundra Anderson stepped into the eternal, leaving behind a life story woven with love, laughter, and adventure. A funeral service is scheduled for April 20, 2023, at 10:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 653 Cascade St., Lander, WY. To view full obituary, click here.