Patrick “Spike” Garvin, 68, passed away at his home in Crowheart, WY on Monday, July 4, 2022. Per Spike’s request, no services will be held. A celebration of life dinner will take place Saturday, August 13, from 2-5 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Hall in Fort Washakie. To view full obituary, click here.