Recent deaths: Farris, Miller, Eagle, Sage

Shaun Farris, 43, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away at the Arizona General Hospital on Sunday, February 5, 2023. The rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at the Davis Funeral Home followed by a wake at the home of Francine Shakespeare in Mill Creek Village. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Shakespeare Cemetery in Ethete. To view full obituary, click here.

Benjamin “Ben” Miller, Sr., 72, of Arapahoe passed away at his home on Thursday, February 9, 2023. A wake will be held at 7:00 pm at the Miller residence, 433 Lefthand Spur Road, on Sunday, February 12, 2023. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home. To view full obituary, click here.

Edward Eagle Jr. passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at his home in Fort Washakie. He was 54 years old. Ed was born on November 28, 1968, in Lander, Wyoming. He was the son of Edward Eagle, Sr., and Emily Enos. Throughout his years he was employed as a Sho-Rap firefighter, with Eagle Uniform, Blue Sky Laundromat and recently he was employed at Wind River Casino. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement

Byron E. Sage: May 3, 1941 – February 9, 2023. To view full obituary, click here.