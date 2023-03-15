Recent deaths: Edgeington, Stone, C’Hair, Rueber

Perry Edgeington, 66, of Riverton passed away at Sage West Hospital – Riverton on Thursday, February 23, 2023. No services are planned at this time. To view full obituary, click here.

Stanley (Stan) Dwaine Stone left this earth to live eternally with his Creator and Savior on March 8, 2023. He passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter Melanie, who was his special caregiver for the past two and half years. To view full obituary, click here.

Funeral services for infant Blu Royal C’Hair will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Arapaho Baptist Church on C’Hair Lane. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Wake will begin at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Heritage Hall at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. To view full obituary, click here.

Funeral services for Roy Vern Reuber, 76, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Hudson Baptist Church. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 17, 2023 at Mountain View Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home. To view full obituary, click here.