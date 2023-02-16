Recent deaths: Day, Guthrie, Ford, Parish, Davey

Private services were held for Clementine “Tina” Anne Day, 80, of Fort Washakie, Wyoming left her Temple on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Interment took place at Sacajawea Cemetery in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Funeral services for Dale Guthrie will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Davis Funeral Home in Riverton with burial in the Mountain View Cemetery. Military rites will be held by the Friday-Truan Detachment #683 Marine Corps League & Veterans. Dale was born in Levi’s so wear your favorite brand of jeans on that day. To read full obituary, click here.

Belinda Sue Ford, 52, of Riverton passed away at Sage West Hospital – Riverton on Sunday, February 12, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

No services will be held for Donald “Don” D. Parish, 94, who passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at the Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Hot Springs, South Dakota. Memorial contributions may be made to Help for Health Hospice Home in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main St., Riverton, WY 82501. To view full obituary, click here.

Tiffany Lynn Davey, 40, of Lander, Wyoming passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 5th, 2023, at Westward Heights Care Center, in Lander, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.