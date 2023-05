Recent deaths: Curry, Smith, Wagon

Funeral services for Ralph Edward Curry, 74, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023 at his home 8871 US Hwy 26, Crowheart, Wyoming. Interment will follow at Sage Redman Cemetery. A rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at his home in Crowheart with a wake to follow. To view full obituary, click here.

MARK DUANE SMITH WAS BORN NOVEMBER 14, 1958 TO LUKE SMITH, JR. AND IDA SORRELL-SMITH.DUANE LIVED IN NEBRASKA AND NEW MEXICO AND RETURNED BACK TO THE WIND RIVER RESERVATION IN 2013 WHERE HE CONTINUED TO MAKE HIS LIVING. To view full obituary, click here.

Donald “Donny” Richard Wagon was born in Lander, Wyoming on August 26, 1974, to Gloria Mann and David Wagon, Jr. He passed away on May 14, 2023, in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

