Recent deaths: Cunningham, Jefcoat, Conilogue, Whitlock

Margaret Cunningham, 87, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at Sage West Hospital – Riverton on Thursday, May 25, 2023. A graveside service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Mountain View Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at 12 o’clock noon on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Reach Foundation. To view full obituary, click here.

Sandra S. Jefcoat, 82, of Riverton passed away at her home with her family around her on Friday, May 26, 2023. As where her wishes no services will be held.

On May 26th, 2023 the world lost a special man, Matthew Dale Conilogue of Riverton, Wyoming. He was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 18, 1956 to Eldon and Norma Conilogue and passed away at the age of 66 of colon cancer. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 2, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 419 E. Park Ave., Riverton, WY. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A viewing will precede the service at 9:00 a.m. at the church. A reception will follow all the services at the Reach Foundation, 622 N. 8th West Street in Riverton. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement

Sheila Whitlock passed away peacefully at home, after years declining health, on Sunday morning, May 28, 2023. A rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lander, WY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 5th at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander. To view full obituary, click here.