Recent deaths: Coniglio, Raymond, Davis, Brown

Jeannette Coniglio, 88, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at Wind River Rehabilitation and Care Center on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Mountain View Cemetery.

JOHN DAVID RAYMOND– A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Riverton Church of the Nazarene followed by graveside services at the Mountain View Cemetery. Immediately following graveside services, everyone is invited to gather at the Riverton Church of the Nazarene for a reception.

Bartholomew “Bart” Lee Davis 68, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 in Long Beach, California. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, Wyoming.

Darla Brown, 71, of Riverton passed away at St. Vincent’s Healthcare Hospital in Billings, MT on Friday, October 14, 2022, after a short illness. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Powell Fraternal Oder of Eagles on Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.