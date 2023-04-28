Recent deaths: Clingman, Warren, Albrandt, DeLorme, Arnold

Wayne Clingman, 45, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at his home on Saturday, April 22, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with cancer and Multiple Sclerosis. He fought hard. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held.

Marita Warren, 75, of Riverton passed away in Billings, Montana on Sunday, April 23, 2023. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home. The wake will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Eagle Hall in St. Stephens. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Stephen’s Catholic Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Gary D. Albrandt, 75, of Shoshoni, Wyoming passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Hot Springs County Hospital. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 1, 2023 at the United Methodist Church in Riverton, Wyoming. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A viewing will precede the service at the church from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement

A Memorial service for Shawn Eric DeLorme, 49, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 29, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Cremation has taken place. Mr. DeLorme passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

With great sorrow and bittersweet gratitude, the Arnold/Lynn family announce the passing of our kind, caring, sassy and unimaginably generous Mom and Grandma, Anne Arnold at her home surrounded by family following a lengthy illness, on Tuesday April 25, 2023. Funeral services will be held April 29th at 2:00 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home, followed by interment at Mountain View Cemetery. Donations can be made to Hospice in her honor. To view full obituary, click here.