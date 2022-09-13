Recent deaths: C’Hair, Jones

Evangeline C’Hair of Arapahoe passed away at her home on Friday, September, 9, 2022. A rosary and wake will be on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, starting at 7:00 pm at 71 Red Crow. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. To see full obituary, please click here.

Lorraine Melton Jones passed away in her sleep due to natural causes on August 9, 2022. She was born on April 17, 1941, in Casper, Wyoming, the only child of Hazel Margaret Crews Melton and Charles F Melton. Lorraine grew up on a ranch near Edgerton, WY, attending schools in Midwest and Casper before the family moved to Riverton. She graduated from Riverton High School in 1959. No services are planned. To see full obituary, please click here.