George Cassel, 91, of Riverton passed away at the Help for Health Hospice Home on Sunday, May 29, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home. To view full obituary, click here.

Frederick Paul Black Jr was born in Rawlins, Wyoming June 27, 1937 to Frederick Paul Black and Frances Willard Back. He died peacefully May 28, 2022 in Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.