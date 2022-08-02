Recent Deaths: Caraveau, Miller, Hereford

Our condolences to family and friends,

Mary “Jo” Caraveau, 72, of Riverton passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her home after a lengthy illness. To view full obituary, click here.

Krystal Miller, 39, of Arapahoe passed away at Sage West Hospital – Riverton on Thursday, July 28, 2022. A viewing will be held at Davis Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 3. 2022., from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the service. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement

William Jefferson “Will Herf” Hereford passed away on July 27, 2022, in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. He was an enrolled Eastern Shoshone and a lifelong resident of the Wind River Reservation. An all-night wake will be held at Jamie Sorrels Residence (13427 HWY 287, Fort Washakie, WY 82514) at 6 PM on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022. A Funeral service will be held at the same location at 10 AM Thursday, August 4th, 2022. To view full obituary, click here.