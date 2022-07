Our condolences,

On July 4th, 2022, Patricia Joyce Calvert, loving mother of five children and Gammy to many, passed away at the age of 81. Graveside services will be held on Friday July 8, 2022, at Mt. Hope Cemetery at 10 AM, with a potluck reception to follow at the Calvert family home at 24 Calvert lane, Lander. To read full obituary, click here.