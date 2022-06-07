Recent Deaths: Bucknell

Our condolences,

James E. Bucknell, 76 passed away peacefully on May 31, 2022, at his home in Pavillion, WY. Memorial Services will be held at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Riverton. Where he was a member, mostly attending services at St. Edwards in Kinnear. Viewing will start Monday June 13th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary taking place afterwards. Mass will be held Tuesday June14 at 2:00 p.m. In loving memory of a loyal, loving husband, loving father, grandfather and brother. Graveside services and Military honors will be held at The Rock Springs Wy. Municipal Cemetery, Saint Joseph’s section on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. To view full obituary, click here.