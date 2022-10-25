Recent deaths: Brown, Turay, Thomas

Darla Brown, 71, of Riverton passed away at St. Vincent’s Healthcare Hospital in Billings, MT on Friday, October 14, 2022, after a short illness. There will be a Celebration of Life in the Spring of 2023. To view full obituary, please click here.

Judy Turay, 69, of Riverton passed away at her home on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Private graveside services will be held. To view full obituary, please click here.

Ramona “Mona” L. Thomas, 91, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. To view full obituary, please click here.

