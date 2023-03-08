Recent deaths: Brown, Sauer, Berghorst, Paugh, Willow Sr.

Funeral services for Edward Brown will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 10th at Eagle Hall with a wake to follow. To view full obituary, click here.

Paul Sauer, 93, passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring. To view full obituary, click here.

Evelyn Berghorst, 92, formerly of Riverton passed away peacefully in Billings, Montana on Sunday, March 5, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home. To view full obituary, click here.

Travis Paugh, 53, passed away at Sage West Hospital – Riverton on Monday, March 6, 2023. No services are planned at this time. To view full obituary, click here.

Richard George Willow Sr., 84, of Ethete died in Casper, Wyoming on March 5, 2023. Visitation will begin at 6:00pm—8:30pm on Thursday, March 9, 2023 in the Blue Sky Hall. The Visitation will then continue over night in the Family Home, 579 Ethete Road. The Funeral will be 10:00am, Friday, March 10, 2023 in the Blue Sky Hall, Ethete. Burial will follow in the Willow Family Cemetery, Ethete, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.