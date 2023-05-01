Recent deaths: Brown, Peterson, Seip, Higby

Funeral services for Patton Lloyd Brown, 78, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m., at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with a wake to follow at 35 Oberg Lane. Mr. Brown passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023 at his home in Ethete, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Raymond ‘Pete’ Peterson died peacefully on Saturday, April 29, 2023 surrounded by loved ones. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at the Davis Funeral Home. To view full obituary, click here.

Barbara Ann Seip of Lander, Wyoming passed away at Sage West Lander on April 26, 2023. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement

Mary Higby, 95 years of age, long term resident of Lander, Wyoming, passed away on February 26, 2023. A memorial service will be held 11:00am, Monday, June 5, 2023 in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive. A Reception will follow in the Museum of the American West, Livery Stable, 1445 W Main St, Lander, WY 82520. To view full obituary, click here.