Recent deaths: Bourke

Carolyn B. Bourke left her worldly body and followed her Lord to reunite with her beloved husband Tom and her family in heaven on December 8, 2022, at her home in Riverton, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place and private family services will take place at a later date. The family asks that a donation to Help for Help and Hospice center in Riverton, Wyoming be made in lieu of flowers. Cards may be sent to 26 Sarah Dr. Riverton, WY 82501, or to 325 W. Larsen in Rawlins, WY, 82301. To view full obituary, click here.

