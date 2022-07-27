Recent Deaths: Blackburn, McCray

Our condolences to family and friends,

Kim Blackburn of Arapahoe, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022. A wake will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 8:00 pm at 50 Miller Lane. The Traditional Native American service will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 50 Miller Lane with a burial following at Blackburn Cemetery. To read the full obituary, click here.

Julie McCray of Riverton, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Wind River Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church at 10 am. Inurnment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. To read the full obituary, click here.