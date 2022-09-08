Recent deaths: Blackburn, Eagle, Koch

A Funeral Mass for Travis Martin Blackburn, Sr., 40, at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 9, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home with a wake to follow at 1537 Elmwood Dr., Riverton, WY. Mr. Blackburn was called home on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. To view full obituary, please click here.

Kelli Jade White Eagle was a caring mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, aunty and friend. She began her journey home to our relatives on September 5, 2022, at age 30. She was born to Dr. Aldora Frances White Eagle and Alonzo Moss, Jr on December 3rd 1991. A wake begins on September 8, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the family residence, 22 Lonebear Lane. A prayer service will be on September 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. To view full obituary, please click here.

Kirk “Tater” Koch, 64, of Lander, Wyoming passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Morning Star Manor, Fort Washakie, WY. A fireman’s memorial service will be held Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Fire Station #2, 4580 US Hwy 287 Milford, WY. Private family inurnment will take place. To view full obituary, please click here.