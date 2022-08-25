Recent deaths: Armajo, Wegman

Blake Don Armajo Jr of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at St. Stephens Catholic Church with the wake to follow at Heritage Hall, Fremont County Fairgrounds (across from Pit Stop) in Riverton. The Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Heritage Hall with the burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Bonnie M. Wegman, 81, of Riverton, Wyoming died Tuesday, August 23, 2022. At her request, no services are planned.