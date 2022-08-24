Recent deaths: Armajo Jr., Posey

Blake Don Armajo Jr of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at St. Stephens Catholic Church with the wake to follow at Heritage Hall, Fremont County Fairgrounds (across from Pit Stop) in Riverton. The Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Heritage Hall with the burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Terrance Skye Posey, 33, of Ethete died on August 11, 2022. The Visitation has been set for 6:00pm, Thursday, August 18, 2022 in the Family Home, 61 Lone Bear Lane, Ethete, WY. The Wake will be at 7:00pm. There will then be an all night visitation. The Funeral Service will be 10:00am, Family Home, 61 Lone Bear Lane, Ethete, WY 82520. To view full obituary, click here.