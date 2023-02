Funeral services for Harold Armajo, 68, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 3, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. Interment will follow at Sacajawea Cemetery. There will be an evening service at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home. To view full obituary, click here.

