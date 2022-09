Funeral services for Gregory Matthew Armajo, 32, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 15, 2022 at St. Stephens Catholic Church with burial to follow at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Stephens Catholic Church with a wake to follow at the Chandelle Event Center. Mr. Armajo passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. To read full obituary, please click here.