Recent Deaths: Andre, Ivey, Fullerton

Our condolences,

A Memorial service for James “Jim” Andre, 68, will be held at the Davis Funeral Home on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. A gathering in Jim’s honor will be held at the Riverton Country Club immediately following the service. Jim passed on June 4, 2022 in Riverton, Wyoming with family and friends by his side. He will be missed. To view full obituary, click here.

Rose, Ivey, 79, of Riverton, formally of Georgia, passed away at the Help for Health Hospice Home on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Her husband, Joel Ivey, is honoring her wishes of no services. To view full obituary, click here.

Mary Lou Fullerton, 74, of Shoshoni passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her home. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Shoshoni Senior Center Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Robin Galitz officiating. To view full obituary, click here.