Recent deaths: Anderson, Hoenes

Kathy Anderson, 66, passed away at her home on Thursday, November 3, 2022. A funeral service will be held 10:00am on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3100 West Main Street, with burial to follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, Wyoming. A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Davis Funeral Home in Riverton. To view full obituary, please click here.

Mary Isabelle Hoenes, 66, of Riverton passed away unexpectedly on October 27, 2022 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at St. Margaret’s Gym, 618 E Fremont Avenue, Riverton, Wyoming. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 3520 West Main Street, Riverton, Wyoming. Fellowship will follow the interment at S. Margret’s Gym to Celebrate the Life of Isabelle Hoenes. To view full obituary, please click here.