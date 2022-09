Funeral services for Ashley Dean (Dewey) Addison, 31, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 2, 2022, at 239 Givens Road, Arapahoe, Wyoming. Interment will follow at Friday Cemetery. A Wake will begin at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 239 Givens Rd. Ashley passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 in Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.