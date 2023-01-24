Real Talk for Parents – Shattering myths around vaping

Vaping, or the use of electronic cigarettes, has become a growing concern among parents and healthcare professionals. While e-cigarettes have been marketed as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes, the reality is that vaping is just as harmful, if not more so, than smoking.

Vaping is addictive. E-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance. This means that once your child starts vaping, they may find it difficult to stop. Nicotine can also harm the developing brain, which can impact learning and memory, and increase the risk of addiction to other substances later in life.

A few facts about vaping:

Vaping can lead to serious health problems. E-cigarettes release a mixture of chemicals into the air, including formaldehyde and diacetyl, which have been linked to lung damage and cancer. Inhaling these chemicals can cause respiratory problems, such as bronchitis and asthma.

Vaping can be a gateway to smoking. Studies have shown that teens who vape are more likely to start smoking cigarettes later in life. This is likely because vaping makes it easier for them to use other nicotine products.

Vaping is not regulated. The FDA has not yet fully regulated e-cigarettes, which means that there is no oversight of the manufacturing process, or the ingredients used. This means that your child could be inhaling unknown chemicals and toxins.

Vaping can be dangerous. E-cigarettes have been known to explode or catch fire, causing severe injuries.

It is important to talk to your children about the dangers of vaping and to set clear rules and boundaries around e-cigarette use. Remember that vaping is not a safe alternative to smoking and can have serious health consequences for your children. Encourage them to live a healthy lifestyle, avoid smoking and vaping, and seek help if they need it.

Click here for tips on how to talk to your children about the risks of vaping.

Let’s be real with our kids. The more they know, the more equipped they are to make good decisions. And don’t forget our Sources of Strength wheel. It is an excellent tool for showing youth the power of connection, hope, help, and strength.