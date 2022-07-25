Rattlesnake myths, truths and medical discussion with Wyoming Game and Fish and Dr. Brian Gee on the County 10 Podcast

(Lander, WY) – Rattlesnakes are a concern for folks in Wyoming, so this County 10 podcast is very topical. We have multiple angles and knowledge bases discussing the habits of rattlesnakes, questions from unknowing outdoor enthusiasts and the medical side of what to do if you receive a bite from a rattlesnake. Plus more insight into rattlesnakes and their bites.

Zack Walker, Game and Fish’s nongame supervisor, Rene Schell along with local Doctor, Brian G, discuss every aspect of rattlesnakes in Wyoming and what to do if you encounter one or get bit. Some very interesting facts and reminders in this podcast. Share this story to help everyone know what exactly to do if you encounter a rattlesnake, surprising a lot of people don’t know.