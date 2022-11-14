Rapper, artist Supaman stopped by WIHS today for Heritage Month; will perform at family engagement event tonight

(Ethete, WY) – Wyoming Indian Schools are celebrating Native American Heritage Month this November, which includes two performances today from legendary indigenous rapper and artist Supaman.

The first performance took place today for K-12 students at the high school, and the second will be tonight at 6:00 PM, as a part of the Family and Community Engagement Evening, which kicks off with dinner from 5:00-6:00.

Dinner will be served in the commons area, and Superman will perform in the Alfred Redman Gymnasium afterwards.

According to his website, “As a member of the “Apsaalooke Nation”, Supaman makes his home on Apsáalooke lands in Montana. “Supaman” Is Christian Takes Gun Parrish, a Native American dancer and innovative hip hop artist who has dedicated his life to empowering and spreading a message of hope, pride and resilience through his original art form.”

Supaman, along with his trusty DJ (Shoutout to DJ Element, who is celebrating a birthday today), had the crowd laughing, cheering, moving and singing along to the music, all while promoting positivity, mental health, and pride in the Native culture.

“How many are you proud to be a Native? Make some noise!” Supaman asked the crowd to cheers and screams from the students and staff alike.

Supaman then went on to share inspirational stories from his own life, including what it was like coming up from a rough upbringing, and how he has made it a goal to promote sobriety.

“I encourage everyone to make those good decisions. Value that.”

Check out some photos of the performance below, as well as a video of a song/beat that Supaman and DJ Element created with students in real time, and be sure to stop by the dinner and performance tonight!



