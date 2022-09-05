Rams rock Red Devils in Ten Sleep

The second-ranked Dubois Rams of Class 1-A 6-man football had little trouble with the Hulett Red Devils in a game played approximately halfway between the two small towns in an even smaller community, Ten Sleep in Washakie County.

Last year the Dubois Rams split with the Hulett Red Devils, losing in a game played on the same field in Ten Sleep before handing the then unbeaten Red Devils their final, and only loss of the season on their home field in the opening round of the playoffs. Dubois head coach David Trembly worked with his team {h/t Adria Trembly}

Dubois rolled to a 58-14 blowout easily with all 58 points coming in the first half of play.

The Rams scored early and often, putting the game away early with back-to-back four touchdown quarters in the first and second periods.

Dubois led 28-8 after the opening period, then added 30 more points in the second to take a 58-14 lead at the half. The Dubois defense was too much for Hulett {h/t Adria Trembly}

Senior quarterback Ryan Wells was three-for-six through the air, with a pair of touchdowns to Clayton Rux. Wells’ longest completion was a 29-yard strike to Gavin Clouse.

Junior running back Wyatt Trembly blistering the Red Devil averaged over 13-yard per carry for 157 total yards on just a dozen carries. Trembly scored four touchdowns, the longest on a 27-yard scamper. Kaleb Gleim takes down a Hulett running back {h/t Adria Trembly}

Fellow junior Jonah Oard only had four carries in the game but rushed for 26-yards, and two of those carries were for touchdowns.

The Dubois defense swarms {h/t Adria Trembly}

Kicking an extra point or field goal with just four blockers in front of you is perhaps the hardest thing to do in 6-man football. Nick Navas converted five of his eight kicks, picking up two points on each conversion per the rules of 6-man football. NIck Navas converts a point after kick {h/t Adria Trembly}

Defensively Trembly paced the Rams with 10 tackles, five solo, and five assisted. Rux was narrowly behind with five solo and four assisted.

Wells and Navas each blocked Hulett field goal attempts during the contest.

Kaden Chamley tallied seven tackles and Oard six. Dubois kicked off nine times against Hulett {h/t Adria Trembly}

Rux, Trembly, and Oard all tallied tackles for loss, meeting Red Devil running backs in the backfield.

The Rams host defending state champion Little Snake River next Friday at 3 p.m. in a West 1-A 6-man conference tilt.